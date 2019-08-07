Who is Dan Shamir? New Breakers coach explains reasons behind New Zealand switch

New Breakers coach Dan Shamir has explained his decision to relocate himself and his family around the world to New Zealand, linking up with the Kiwi side for the 2019/20 NBL season.

After a lengthy coaching career in both Israel and Russia, Shamir was earlier this month confirmed as the Breakers' new coach for the new season, replacing Kevin Braswell at the helm of New Zealand's only professional basketball club.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, the 44-year old spoke about his decision to move to Auckland from Israeli side Hapoel Holon, saying he was unable to turn down the chance to live and work in New Zealand.

"In our careers, we take an opportunity, we look at it and it just looked so great," Shamir said.

"It's a good place, it's a great organisation, the competition is very strong and so highly exposed, and it's a great place to live."

With predecessor Braswell leaving the job just one year into a three-year contract, Shamir knows that there will be pressure to perform, as the Breakers seek their first title since 2016.

Shamir is eager for success to justify moving his family from Europe, and is hoping for a lengthy career in Auckland.

"In our business, you always hope that it will be a long term.

"My family moved a lot, we have to be flexible with how we do it. Moving so far from home is definitely radical.

"I'm a guy that needs to be focussed on one thing, I don't believe that I can think about too many things, if I lose my attention from what I'm focussed on, I lose energy.

"I'm only thinking about winning some games, doing the work the right way. If we do that, then everything else takes care of itself."