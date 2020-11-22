Dame Valerie Adams sends supportive message to traded NBA brother Steven - 'Red looks good on you!'

Dame Valerie Adams has sent a short but sweet message of support for brother Steven after his trade in the NBA from the Oklahoma City Thunder was confirmed this week.

Adams is departing the Thunder after seven seasons with the organisation as they look to rebuild their roster around young talent through the NBA draft.

The big Kiwi was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans where he will link up with 2019 No.1 draft pick Zion Williamson and others for at least the next three seasons after also signing an extension with his new team upon arrival.

Dame Valerie took to Instagram to support her brother's move, sharing a photoshopped image of Adams in the Pelicans' red uniform.

Dame Valerie Adams' post of brother Steven Adams. Source: Dame Valerie Adams / Instagram

"Red looks good on you brother," she captioned the image.

She also added "proud" and "lessssgo" as hashtags in the caption.

Adams himself took to social media this morning to speak about the trade, saying nothing but good things about his now-former club.

“Cheers to Oklahoma City, thanks for taking me in seven years ago.

“You guys have been awesome! I doff my hat to you for your hospitality. Always a pleasure, never a chore.”

The Pelicans are considered a team looking to contend for an NBA title within the next few years, having accrued young stars such as Williamson and last season's Most Improved Player and one-time all star Brandon Ingram.