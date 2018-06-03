Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

Source:
The first family of New Zealand sport had a reunion in Auckland this morning with NBA star Steven Adams meeting his niece, Dame Valerie Adams’ daughter.
Steven Adams met his niece, Kimoana, for the first time.
Source: Instagram/Dame Valerie Adams
The two-time Olympic shot put champion posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the Oklahoma City Thunder star meeting his niece, Kimoana.
Adams added the #kimoanametunclesteven and #shedidntevencry caption to the Instagram story.
The Olympian also posted a photo on her Instagram of Steven draped over her.
Also at the family breakfast was niece of the Adams siblings - rising basketball star Sharne Robati.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport