Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

The first family of New Zealand sport had a reunion in Auckland this morning with NBA star Steven Adams meeting his niece, Dame Valerie Adams’ daughter.

Steven Adams met his niece, Kimoana, for the first time. Source: Instagram/Dame Valerie Adams

The two-time Olympic shot put champion posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the Oklahoma City Thunder star meeting his niece, Kimoana.

Adams added the #kimoanametunclesteven and #shedidntevencry caption to the Instagram story.

The Olympian also posted a photo on her Instagram of Steven draped over her.