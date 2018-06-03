 

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

The first family of New Zealand sport had a reunion in Auckland this morning with NBA star Steven Adams meeting his niece, Dame Valerie Adams’ daughter.

Steven Adams met his niece, Kimoana, for the first time.

Source: Instagram/Dame Valerie Adams

The two-time Olympic shot put champion posted an adorable photo on Instagram of the Oklahoma City Thunder star meeting his niece, Kimoana.

Adams added the #kimoanametunclesteven and #shedidntevencry caption to the Instagram story.

The Olympian also posted a photo on her Instagram of Steven draped over her.

Also at the family breakfast was niece of the Adams siblings - rising basketball star Sharne Robati. 

At almost two metres tall, Sharne Pupuke Robati may have a different surname but she’s just as talented as her aunt and uncle.
Source: 1 NEWS

