 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


'It couldn't have come at a worse time' – Tom Abercrombie frustrated with 'freak' hand fracture

share

Source:

NZN

Tom Abercrombie has never broken a bone in his life.

The NZ Breakers star says his hand got caught on a singlet while playing which led to it bending the wrong way.
Source: 1 NEWS

So for the Breakers swingman to break his hand in a routine scrimmage just six days before Christmas, while his side chases the top four, is hardly ideal.

Abercrombie, 29, has been one of his Australian NBL side's stand-out performers in a below-par campaign, scoring 12.6 points a game.

But he came unstuck on Monday when chasing through a defensive screen at training and getting his hand caught in an opponent's singlet.

The resulting fracture, which Abercrombie told reporters was a clean one, will keep him out of the game for up to six weeks.

It may even make unwrapping Christmas prezzies a challenge.

"It couldn't have come at a worse time, but what can you do?" Abercrombie said.

"I've just got to do anything I can to help these guys now, and it just means opportunities for other guys."

Abercrombie's injury creates even more headaches for head coach Paul Henare, who is already grappling with the losses of Ben Woodside and Corey Webster.

He'll now look to 21-year-old small forward Finn Delany to pick up the slack, as well as fringe players Jordan Ngatai and Ethan Rusbatch.

Another import player will also be brought in to shore up numbers, with Henare looking at players in the United States, Europe and Lebanon.

"Obviously Finn's minutes have been very sporadic during the season because he's in that position on the roster, but all of a sudden he's been elevated," Henare said.

"I think he's been waiting for this."

Henare's troops enjoyed a light training session on Wednesday, including a session of cricket, before breaking for the festive period.

They'll reunite on Boxing Day to begin their preparations for next weekend's clash in Sydney with the third-placed Kings.

A win on Australian soil could see the fifth-placed side, languishing in seventh barely a fortnight ago, sneak into the ANBL top four.

"It's important to push the reset button and freshen up mentally and also physically, but we'll get straight back into it," Henare said.

Henare also expressed his pleasure in seeing the ANBL grand final, previously a three-game series, stretched to five matches this year.

He hoped to be part of it in his debut ANBL coaching campaign, and take the Breakers to their sixth finals appearance in seven seasons.

"It almost becomes a bit of a chess match, in terms of slight adjustments and changes from game to game," Henare said.

"At the end of it you can say that, if you win that thing, you've earned it and you deserve it."

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Sharks captain engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of his fight with Ryan Carr-Ketu.

'I have to cop that from people with small minds': Paul Gallen stung by Kiwi boxer's doping barb ahead of sold out bout

00:35
2
This Adelaide Oval guard snared a powerfully hit Joe Burns hook shot without even moving.

'That's just what I do!': Crowd goes nuts as nonchalant guard casually takes boundary catch from his chair

3
Former Parramatta Eels player Chad Robinson went missing on November 26.

'I can't imagine life without you': Family confirms former NRL player Chad Robinson found dead

01:00
4
The 37-year-old former All Black pumped through the kick sits and body drops like they were breakfast.

Raw: Shredded Keven Mealamu proves he's still got it after ripping through gruelling gym session with ease

00:21
5
Vikas Chhikara doesn't get all the fuss about him catching Joe Burns' six on the boundary.

'I didn't have to move an inch': Adelaide Oval guard plays down epic chair catch in BBL

01:06
Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

'I need a shower, I need to eat,' - shattered French sailor on what next after sleepless night on wrecked yacht

Thomas Ruyant is safely in Bluff after his yacht collided violently with an unidentified object in the sea, about 60km off the coast of Fiordland last night.

John Armstrong: Judith Collins made a massive miscalculation and is paying the price

Collins is putting a brave public face on her demotion, but will be seething inside, our columnist writes.

A sample of the new emoticons in the Emotiki app, which contains 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons for people to share on social media platforms, messaging and email.

Pukana expressions, hangi, poi - you can do it all with world's first Maori emoji app

The world's first Maori emoji app, Emotiki, landed this morning with 200 Maori and Kiwi cultural icons.

02:05
There are concerns that up to 80 CBD buildings may have been weakened by the quake, and the owners are being forced to conduct invasive tests.

Raised aftershock risk spurs extra checks on 80 Wellington CBD buildings

"The increased risk of the aftershock is a significant driver of what we're doing," says Wellington's Recovery Manager.

03:44
“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

Youth front powerful video hoping to reverse NZ's horrifying trend of suicides

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ