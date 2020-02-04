Coronavirus may play Breakers’ hands with Webster’s return if they reach the NBL playoffs

The coronavirus may play into the hands of the Breakers if they reach the NBL playoffs, but Corey Webster is mindful of disrupting the incredible run the team has been on if he does return for the finals.

Webster was released midseason to temporarily play in China, but he was forced home when the league was shut down because of the deadly outbreak.

There is a possiblity he could return to the team if they reach the playoffs.

“My status right now is unknown. I could come back for the playoffs if that’s what the club wanted and I wanted, if we agreed on that,” he said.

“That’s something we’d have to talk about when the time comes, so it’s a little bit unknown right now.”

Webster, who was in isolation because of coronavirus after returning from a stint in China, says he has been impressed by the 10-3 run the team has gone on since his departure.

“It’s also a tough one for me 'cause the team is going so well. I wouldn’t want to come in and mess up anything and the flow and the rhythm and whatever they’ve got going on.

“Although I think I could help for sure, but it’s a little bit of a tough situation.”

The Breakers can go close to securing fourth place if they beat South East Melbourne Phoenix tomorrow, but their chances will be boosted considerably with a large win.