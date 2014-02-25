Corey Webster returns to Breakers on a three-year deal

Corey Webster is returning to the Breakers on a three-year deal.

Corey Webster returns to his hometown Breakers. Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old Tall Blacks guard has had a stint in Europe and with NBL team Perth Wildcats before that.

Currently playing in China, Webster is excited to help his hometown team enjoy more success.

"I am very excited about returning to the club, I have done a lot of growing as a person and learned a lot about myself and what I want to be, so I think the timing is perfect for me to come back, not only as a basketball player, but also as a man and a father. And with my son being in Auckland, I am excited for the years ahead on and off court.

"I am back to full health and fitness. When I left I was battling injury and was scheduled to have surgery, but I overcame that and found ways to return to full health naturally without surgery, I am back to 100 per cent and playing well. I am just in a better place all around."

Breakers coach Kevin Braswell said Webster was returning to the Breakers with more maturity.

"I have no doubt Corey returns to the NBL a better player, and just as importantly a more mature person. He is coming to the Breakers with the expectation that he will lead us on and off court, and set the tone for others in the group, he is hungry for success and keen to show that increased maturity to everyone in his on and off court actions," he said.