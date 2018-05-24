 

Corey Webster returns to Breakers, more than a year after club turn their back on him

Breakers coach Kevin Braswell says there is no risk in bringing Corey Webster back into the fold at the New Zealand NBL franchise.

Webster signed a three-year deal with his hometown team, which he left in March, 2017 after a bar fight.

Braswell coached Webster last year as part of the undefeated Wellington Saints side and says the time they spent together left him with no doubt that the Tall Blacks star was a changed man.

"I spent four months with Corey last year, everyone makes mistakes when they're at a young age, and Corey's made some mistakes that he's owned up to, he's grown a lot the past four months when he was down here in Wellington with us," Braswell said.

"I think everyone's going to see a different Corey Webster the person but a lot of the same basketball player."

Braswell said the Breakers players were all excited to welcome Webster back to the club.

Webster was not offered a new contract by the Breakers in early 2017 after he was charged with assault over an incident at a Takapuna bar. But in June last year Webster was cleared.

Then in August last year Webster was found guilty on two charges of assault but was discharged without conviction.

He won three NBL championships with the Breakers in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

