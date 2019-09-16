TODAY |

Corey Webster feeling unsettled after Breakers deny his request to join Turkish club

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers

Corey Webster admits he is unsettled and not feeling good after the Breakers turned down his request for a release so that he could take up a deal to play in Turkey.

After starring for the Tall Blacks in the recent FIBA World Cup, Webster said he requested the release to take up the "amazing" opportunity with Turkish side Darüşşafaka.

“Yeah, I made it clear that I wanted to go, I was the one who asked for the release,” he told 1 NEWS.

“I wanted to leave because I got an amazing opportunity to play in the Euro, one of the biggest and best leagues in the world, they play in the EuroLeague so they travel all over Europe and play.”

“It was an amazing deal to be able to play and support my family with, no one in their right mind would turn it down.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The star guard has been approached to leave the Breakers after his performances at the World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Webster said he still loved the Breakers but as a 30-year-old, these opportunities in Europe were rare.

“I love the Breakers, the Breakers have been a huge part of my life, this is not about not loving this club, it was just about an amazing opportunity no one would turn down,” he said.

“I’m 30 years old now, don’t have too many opportunities to establish myself in Europe, to earn the money that I think I deserve.”

Webster was frank in admitting that the saga would obviously affect how he played.

“My mental state is going to determine how I play, I guess and I’m sure people can guess how that is,” he said.

“I’m here and I’m a professional, I’ll turn up everyday and do my job and see how it goes.”

There are a lot of different emotions going right now

Webster would not speak about reports that Breakers owner Matt Walsh told him he was the worst shooting guard in the NBL.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tall Blacks star admitted his frame of mind would dictate how he played. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
4
NZ-born cricketer Ben Stokes lashes out at 'immoral and heartless' UK tabloid's story on family tragedy
5
'It's like a counselling session' - All Blacks pair squirm, then joke, after reporter's question
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:21

Breakers owner re-affirms commitment to NZ basketball after Dillon Boucher exit

Tall Blacks stun European giants Turkey in final World Cup game with one-point win
00:42

Dillon Boucher steps down as general manager of the New Zealand Breakers

Tall Blacks out of Basketball World Cup after loss to Greece