Corey Webster out of coronavirus limbo after signing deal with Russian club

The coronavirus has closed one door for Tall Blacks star Corey Webster, but opened another.

Webster had been playing for Chinese club Zheijiang after signing with the side in December.

The Chinese Basketball League season has been put on hold until the end of April at least due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, so after heading home Webster's been in limbo, up until today.

He's signed to play in Russia on a short-term deal, in Krasnoyask.

“They say it’s quite far from Moscow, about a three-hour flight so it’s not right there in the middle of everything, but it’s a good challenge,” Webster told 1 NEWS.

Webster today revealed more about his last few days in China.

“To see no traffic, no people walking the streets, it was surreal, kind of scary,” he said.

He flew home a few weeks ago via Korea on a virtually empty plane.