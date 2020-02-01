'Continue his legacy' – LeBron James makes emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Red roses adorned the courtside seats where Kobe and Gianna Bryant sat at the last Los Angeles Lakers game they attended.

On the overhead video board, photos of Bryant in action for the Lakers alternated with those of the other seven people who were killed alongside him and his 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash.

Longtime public address announcer Lawrence Tanter introduced the entire Lakers lineup the same way:

"From Lower Merion High School, No. 8, Kobe Bryant."

In a ceremony before the Lakers' first game since the crash, Usher stood at centre court of the darkened arena in front of No. 8 and No. 24 yellow rose arrangements to sing "Amazing Grace." Cellist Ben Hong from the Los Angeles Philharmonic performed while video of Bryant talking about his life and career played.

Fans interrupted the silence at times with chants of "Kobe!" and "MVP."

Boyz II Men, from Bryant's hometown of Philadelphia, sang the national anthem.

LeBron James, wearing No. 24, wiped his eyes as the anthem ended. He and Anthony Davis, wearing No. 8, hugged.

The crowd stood for 24.2 seconds of silence as the shot clocks ticked off the time until the horn blared.

Spotlights shone on the empty seats set aside for Bryant and his daughter. His had a black-and-white Mamba jersey and hers had a No. 24 jersey.

James stood at centre court and read the names of the nine victims, ending with Bryant. He told the crowd he had remarks prepared and pulled a piece of paper from his sweatpants. But then James tossed it to the floor.

"Laker Nation, I would be selling you short if I read off this (expletive), so I'm going to go straight from the heart," he said.

Inside the Lakers locker room, Bryant's No. 24 gold jersey hung on a wooden hanger from a fire alarm next to James' locker. It was Bryant's locker when he helped the team win five NBA championships during his 20 years in Los Angeles.

"He's been really a tower of strength for all of us," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said of James. "We're following his lead."

Large poster boards covered in signatures and messages were moved to the middle of the blocked off street separating the arena and the LA Live entertainment district.