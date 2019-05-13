TODAY |

CJ McCollum takes over final minutes of thrilling NBA playoff, leads Trail Blazers to series win against Nuggets

Associated Press
More From
Basketball
North America

CJ McCollum scored 37 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 100-96 this morning to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Evan Turner, who scored just four points in the first six games of the series, added 14 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers advanced to face the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, beginning Wednesday in Oakland, California.

Turner corralled the rebound when Nikola Jokic's desperation 3-pointer hit the rim and dribbled out the clock, sending the stunned crowd streaming to the exits at the Pepsi Centre, where the Nuggets owned the best record in the league during the regular season but where they lost twice to Portland in the series.

McCollum's big game was necessary because Damian Lillard made just 3 of 17 shots for 13 points, although two of them were crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Jokic led Denver with 29 points, but missed 15 shots. Jamal Murray had 14 points, but was 4 of 18 from the floor.

Overall, the Nuggets were 2 of 19 from beyond the arc and missed 11 free throws. Portland was 4 of 26 on 3-pointers and 20 of 24 from the stripe.

The Nuggets raced to a 17-point lead in the first half and took a 48-39 halftime lead after throttling Lillard, who made just one of nine shots and missed all four of his 3-pointers after going off for 32 points in Portland's Game 6 victory.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    McCollum's 37 points spearheaded Portland's 100-96 game seven win in Denver. Source: SKY
    More From
    Basketball
    North America
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League
    2
    Rugby Australia found the Wallabies star did breach his contract and Folau says he was tempted to back down during the saga.
    Israel Folau tells church congregation 'the will of God comes first' as his Wallabies' career hangs by a thread
    3
    After getting teased when he was young, Adesanya decided he needed to learn to defend himself - a choice that changed his life forever.
    From bullied in high school to UFC champion: The untold journey of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya
    4
    The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
    Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
    5
    The Newcastle fullback was as elusive as ever as he locked up a 22-10 win for his side.
    Kalyn Ponga seals Knights' win over Bulldogs after devastating step leads to runaway try
    MORE FROM
    Basketball
    MORE
    President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”

    Trump's tariffs on China: What are they? How do they work?
    01:29
    The additions of Nick Kay and Kenny McFadden mean a lot to the club.

    Saints get big boosts on and off the court for NZNBL season with new talent and a familiar face
    00:15
    The Splash Brothers lived up to their name with clutch shooting in the 118-113 win in Houston.

    Steph Curry, Klay Thompson nail dagger threes in final minutes to secure Warriors series win against Rockets

    US-China talks break up after US raises tariffs