Cavs star LeBron James loses his cool, screams at referee, ejected for the first time in his NBA career

ESPN

Cleveland defeated Miami Heat 108-97 without their star player in the final quarter of the match.
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

World Rugby has banned players from writing messages on strapping on their wrists in the Sevens World Series

NZ Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol slams World Rugby's new policy banning messages on strapping

Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan league players were given a huge welcome as they arrived at Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars Tui Lolohea, David Fusitu'a greeted by hundreds of excited fans at Airport in Tonga

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.

The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

The National leader suggested the document will reveal NZ First's power, and the PM is nervous.


The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.

'All of us are guardians here' – Auckland Council and locals protecting endangered dotterel birds in urban environment

The small birds have been forced away from beach nesting zones, settling in some unusual spots around Auckland city.


 
