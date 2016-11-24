Cavaliers' Kevin Love to miss multiple NBA games with back spasms

The Cavaliers will be down one All-Star for the time being.

Kevin Love will sit out at least another game — and possibly more — because of recurring back spasms. The forward underwent an MRI today, and although the team said the tests showed no structural damage, he will miss Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Love, who was named an Eastern Conference reserve last week, has been troubled by spasms for several weeks. He left Sunday's win over Oklahoma City in the first half, and did not travel with the NBA champions for their game in Dallas so he could get tests and further evaluation.

Love is averaging 19.9 points and 11 rebounds in what to this point has been the best of his three seasons with Cleveland. However, his back issues are a concern for the 28-year-old and the Cavs, who signed him to a five-year, $110 million contract in 2015.

The Cavs play five of their next six games on the road and likely will take their time making sure Love is healthy. There's no urgency at this point other than to get him ready for the season's final two months and the postseason.

"This has been our mantra since we all came together: Next man up," said forward Tristan Thompson, who had 19 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and four steals in Sunday's 107-91 win over the Thunder. "We talk about it every year. Next man up. We hope Kevin gets well, takes care of his body, because you know we're going to need him for the long haul."

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue started Richard Jefferson on Monday against Dallas.