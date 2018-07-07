Carmelo Anthony joins Houston Rockets after leaving OKC

Corruption allegations have engulfed New Zealand's National Basketball League, with police investigating a match between the Taranaki Mountain Airs and the Supercity Rangers.

With time almost up in the clash earlier this season, Taranaki scored to bring the score to 94-85 in Supercity's favour, a lead of nine points, with just under two seconds remaining, NZ Herald reports.

Normally, the team would run out the clock but the Rangers made the unusual ploy of calling a timeout before hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to increase the margin to 12 points.

One of the more popular betting options at the TAB is for a winning margin by 11 points or more.

The Herald on Sunday also claims that an unnamed player was bragging about his winnings after the match.

The NBL are investigating the match along with police.

Rangers coach Jeff Green has denied any wrongdoing, saying that his team were disappointed when their lead was cut from 11 to nine points.

"We're gutted any time a team scores," Green told Radio Sport.