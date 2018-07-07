 

Carmelo Anthony joins Houston Rockets after leaving OKC

Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, NZ$3.65 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Anthony was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks last month before the Hawks released him.

Houston general manager Daryl Morey announced the signing and the Rockets posted a picture on social media of Anthony signing his contract.

The 34-year-old joins a team led by MVP James Harden and star point guard Chris Paul. The Rockets hope the addition of Anthony will help them contend for their first title since 1995. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals last season.

Anthony will get a fresh start in Houston after spending last season with the Thunder, with whom he averaged a career-low 16.2 points in 78 games. The third overall pick in the 2003 draft has averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists in a 15-year career that also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks.

The 6-foot-8 Anthony is a 10-time All-Star and has won three gold medals in the Olympics. He is USA Basketball's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.

Anthony has averaged more than 20 points every year of his career except last season and led the NBA in scoring in 2012-13, when he averaged 28.7 points a game.

Carmelo Anthony Source: Getty
Corruption allegations have engulfed New Zealand's National Basketball League, with police investigating a match between the Taranaki Mountain Airs and the Supercity Rangers.

With time almost up in the clash earlier this season, Taranaki scored to bring the score to 94-85 in Supercity's favour, a lead of nine points, with just under two seconds remaining, NZ Herald reports.

Normally, the team would run out the clock but the Rangers made the unusual ploy of calling a timeout before hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to increase the margin to 12 points.

One of the more popular betting options at the TAB is for a winning margin by 11 points or more.

The Herald on Sunday also claims that an unnamed player was bragging about his winnings after the match.

The NBL are investigating the match along with police.

Rangers coach Jeff Green has denied any wrongdoing, saying that his team were disappointed when their lead was cut from 11 to nine points.

"We're gutted any time a team scores," Green told Radio Sport.

"It's just ludicrous to suggest that anything was untoward. We'll go through the process as [Basketball New Zealand chief executive] Iain Potter has outlined, and we have nothing to worry about."

