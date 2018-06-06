Canterbury basketball and netball combining to push for more games at historic stadium

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
The series premieres on Monday June, 11.
Toa got the rescue he deserved, having spent a couple of lonely nights at the family home.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
A mass of logs and forestry debris can be seen littered around the area.
Sarsha Tyrrell says the last three months have been "exhausting" for her and her girl.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ