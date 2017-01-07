 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Cairns Taipans edge Breakers, move out of bottom place in NBL

share

Source:

AAP

The Cairns Taipans have moved off the bottom of the NBL ladder after an ugly 65-63 win at home over the New Zealand Breakers.

Both teams scored just 11 points each in a dire opening quarter last night that set the tone for the rest of the encounter.

The Taipans have moved off from the bottom of the NBL ladder after beating the Breakers 65-63.
Source: SKY

The Taipans turned the ball over 13 times but the Breakers were even worse with 18.

Despite that, the visitors found themselves in the lead for most of the night, largely thanks to a huge advantage on the boards, where they led the home side by 12 at one point in the third quarter.

But an influential final stanza from Taipans rookie Mitch McCarron saved them, his 14 points, three assists, six rebounds and a steal proving the difference.

The Breakers saw hope after the Taipans missed five three throws in the final minute to give New Zealand forward Rob Loe a last-second game-winning attempt, but he couldn't get it to fall.

The result means the Breakers are last on the NBL ladder ahead of Sunday's match against league leaders Adelaide.

Coach Paul Henare was terse with his opinion on the officiating in the scrappy loss.

"I've gotta be careful with what I can say. I'm being thrown loaded questions here but I know I can't say some things that I'd like to," he said.

They'll be hoping import Paul Carter can suit up after the guard limped from the court following a knee clash with the Taipans' Stephen Weigh.

"He came off and the medic said he'd be okay but, two seconds later, he came back on, said he wasn't, so we'll have to evaluate that now," Henare said.

Kirk Penny was the best for the Breakers with 21 points, while Taipans centre Nate Jawai added 11 points to his team's winning total.

Cairns next play on Saturday week, on the road, against Melbourne United.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Bruce, 25, scored an unbeaten 59 off 39 balls helping NZ to a 47-run win over Bangladesh in their second T20 match.

Rookie Black Caps batsman Tom Bruce shows he's got the goods, scoring impressive half ton

00:29
2
Talented teen Ana Konjuh produces a mix of power and precision to win this entertaining rally during her ASB Classic semifinal against Julia Goerges.

Rising star Konjuh slams her way into ASB Classic final

00:30
3
The Taipans have moved off from the bottom of the NBL ladder after beating the Breakers 65-63.

Cairns Taipans edge Breakers, move out of bottom place in NBL

00:25
4
The former Black Caps skipper hit an unbeaten 50-runs off 31 balls to help his side to a nine-wicket win in the Big Bash.

Incredible batting masterclass by Brendon McCullum and Chris Lynn guide Heat to victory

02:09
5
A mesmerising 28 run over from the 29-year-old spearheaded the team’s efforts as they went on to win by 45 runs.

Colin Munro's cracking century guides Black Caps to convincing T20 series win over Bangladesh

01:20
Enda O'Coineen's Killcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean.

'Within 20 seconds my whole world fell apart' - Irish yachtsman arrives in Dunedin after abandoning world yacht race

Enda O'Coineen's Kilcullen Voyager lost its mast in gale-force winds in the Southern Ocean during the Vendee Globe.

00:12
The cruise ship – the fourth largest in the world – is currently making stops at several New Zealand ports.

Video: Mega cruise ship Ovation of the Seas docks in Picton

The world's fourth largest cruise ship managed to fit into the port.

00:20
Users of the popular inflatable loungers have been warned that they could pose a drowning risk if used in water.

'Keep them out' - Warning that inflatable loungers could be a drowning risk

New Zealanders are warned not to use loungers in the water following incidents in Australia.

00:37
Some handwritten notes and letter sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

'William adores his little brother' – Princess Diana's letters go to auction

Some handwritten notes and letters sent and received by the late princess have been sold.

02:23
Island nations are being urged to act swiftly to counter the fast spreading pest.

Beetle pest's comeback could be devastating for Pacific economies

Pacific countries are being urged to act swiftly to counter the coconut rhinoceros beetle.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ