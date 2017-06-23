 

Bulls shake up NBA Draft with blockbuster trade of superstar Jimmy Butler to Timberwolves

Ever since Tom Thibodeau took over in Minnesota last summer, a reunion with Chicago Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler seemed destined to happen.

Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, left, goes to the basket ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Friday, Dec. 25, 2015. Chicago won 105-96. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Former Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, left, goes to the basket ahead of Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams.

Source: Associated Press

For the coach that desperately wanted a defensive-minded veteran to set the tone for a talented young roster, and for the player who only truly realized what he had in that hard-driving leader after he was gone.

"It's been something that over a prolonged period of time there have been different moments where he's had to consider it and think about it," Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, told The Associated Press. "In some ways it feels like it was spoken into reality."

In the blockbuster move of draft night, the Bulls traded Butler and the 16th overall pick Thursday night to the Timberwolves for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick as the Wolves try to finally put an end to a 13-year playoff drought.

The trade brings together Butler and Wolves coach and president Thibodeau, who coached the Bulls for five seasons before being fired in 2015. Thibodeau helped Butler become an All-NBA performer and earn a $95 million contract and Butler helped Thibodeau instill the brass-knuckle mentality into those Bulls teams.

"The longer you are with somebody, the more deposits you have with each other, the trust is there," Thibodeau said. "You're not afraid to tell them the truth. So I think I know him well. I know the things that are important to him. I know he wants to win. And he wants to win big."

Now they're together again, trying to lead a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2004.

"It's one of those moments where the excitement of tonight has to carry forward to the work that has to come," Lee said. "And if it does, it will really be a beautiful thing to see."

The Wolves paid a big price: Besides surrendering the lottery pick, they gave up a rising star in LaVine, who is coming off of a torn ACL and Dunn, last year's No. 5 overall pick. They were among the youngest teams in the league last season, cast as a team that could be a force once all of their pups grew up.

After a disappointing first season overseeing the operation, Thibodeau grabbed a fully grown pit bull to toughen the team up.

NBA DRAFT 2017 LOTTERY PICKS

1. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn through Boston), Markelle Fultz, g, Washington.
2. L.A. Lakers, Lonzo Ball, g, UCLA.
3. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum, f, Duke.
4. Phoenix, Josh Jackson, f, Kansas.
5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia), De'Aaron Fox, g, Kentucky.
6. Orlando, Jonathan Isaac, f, Florida State.
7. Minnesota, Lauri Markkanen, f, Arizona. (traded to Chicago)
8. New York, Frank Ntilikina, g, Strasbourg (France).
9. Dallas, Dennis Smith Jr., g, N.C. State.
10. Sacramento (from New Orleans), Zach Collins, c, Gonzaga. (traded to Portland)
11. Charlotte, Malik Monk, g, Kentucky.
12. Detroit, Luke Kennard, g, Duke.
13. Denver, Donovan Mitchell, g, Louisville. (Traded to Utah)
14. Miami, Bam Adebayo, f, Kentucky.

