Bullets in jeopardy of missing NBL playoffs after choking to the Breakers - 'It bit us in the butt'

Playing conservatively will not be enough to save the Brisbane Bullets from missing the NBL playoffs.

File photo: SKY Sport Breakers v Brisbane Bullets at Auckland's Spark Arena on 9 December 2019. Source: Photosport

Having choked on an opportunity to sink the New Zealand Breakers in Brisbane on Friday night, the Bullets must rediscover their zip when they face third-placed Melbourne United on the road on Sunday.

Only a more confident team performance will be enough for an outfit that is just a slip away from permanently losing touch with the league's top four.

They should have been in equal fourth heading towards Melbourne Arena after leading the Breakers by seven points with less than two minutes remaining.

But coach Andrej Lemanis lamented some poor shot selection from his troops and brilliant execution from the visitors as the Bullets fumbled their advantage.

As Brisbane looked to import Lamar Patterson to make plays, Patterson noted how his teammates stopped attacking.

"We lost our aggressiveness," Patterson said

"We were trying to control rather then stay on the attack.

"It bit us in the butt."

Playing without fear will be the only way to upset United on their home court.

Despite their narrow loss to Cairns on Boxing Day, United's Melo Trimble, Shawn Long and Chris Goulding pose a serious threat to Brisbane's slim finals hopes.

Part of the problem is keeping the Bullets' forward rotation intact long enough to maintain pressure on the rim.

Centre Matt Hodgson is the leader of the boards but has landed in foul trouble in each of his past two games.

That left too much work for talented, but young, power forward Will Magnay.

Lemanis argued that 50-50 calls have been going against Hodgson in recent weeks.

"Sometimes he's a little unlucky. He's pretty vertical at the rim," the Bullets coach said.

"Unfortunately, it's not adjudicated that way sometimes. We've got to keep working with him and help him out.