Brother of pilot from fatal helicopter crash says Kobe Bryant, other passengers, 'knew the risks' before flying

The helicopter crash which killed NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others has taken a strange turn in court after the brother of the pilot involved said passengers knew the risks before flying.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In February, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued the estate of pilot Ara Zobayan and the charter company that owned the helicopter, Island Express, claiming Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and alleged negligence.

On Friday, Zobayan’s brother, Berge Zobayan, said in a court filing that Kobe Bryant knew the risks of helicopter flying and his survivors aren’t entitled to damages from the pilot’s estate, t he Los Angeles Times reported.

Island Express responded in court papers Monday saying they are not responsible for damages, calling the crash, among other things, “an act of God" and “an unavoidable accident" that was beyond their control. The charter company also said the Bryants knew of the risks and dangers of flying in a helicopter and “voluntarily assume(d) the risk of the accident, injury, and damages" when they got on the chopper.

Vanessa Bryant separately last week filed a claim — a precursor to a lawsuit — against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after deputies were accused of sharing unauthorized photos of the crash site. The claim was first reported by PEOPLE; the investigation into the deputies’ photos was initially published by the Times. The sheriff has declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The survivors of crash victims Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton filed a complaint Monday against the helicopter company and the pilot's estate. Families of other victims previously filed lawsuits.