Brooklyn Nets boss Sean Marks as excited as his dad to see star NBA trio shine

The Brooklyn Nets have gone from NBA laughing stock to title contenders in the space of a few years and one Kiwi who has watched their journey closely is Greg Marks.

Marks’ son, former Tall Black and 2005 NBA champion Sean, has been the general manager of the Nets since 2016 and he’s slowly helped the franchise recover from what, in hindsight, many believe to be one of the worst trade deals in history that left Brooklyn without a future back in 2013.

Brooklyn now has superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the recently acquired-via-trade James Harden on its roster.

Combined, the trio alone bring three NBA titles, two NBA Finals MVPs, two NBA regular season MVPs, 24 NBA All Star selections, three NBA All Star MVPs, 18 ALL-NBA team selections and other numerous accolades to the squad.

Needless to say, Marks Senior is excited.

“They’re just another level,” he told 1 NEWS.

“To have three of them is just mind blowing.”

Marks Junior added he was just as pumped as his dad for the trio to come together.

“There’s a lot of people wanting to see this, that’s for sure.”

The Nets’ superstar trio didn’t get off to the fairytale start they wanted to this afternoon, losing their first game playing together as a “big three” 147-135 in a wild double-overtime match against the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the Nets boss isn’t worried.

“We’re a long way away from [the NBA playoffs] yet.