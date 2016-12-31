 

Basketball


Brisbane hand NBL topping Breakers back-to-back defeats

AAP

NBL leaders New Zealand tumbled to their second successive loss, this time at the hands of lowly placed Bullets in a major upset at the Brisbane Convention Centre.

The Bullets downed the Breakers 81-76.

The home side handled the final minutes with much more composure, closing down the game by building an 11-point buffer half way through the final term.

After the Breakers struck some serious foul problems in the first quarter, forcing coach Paul Hanare to rotate his playing roster, the Bullets applied the pressure.

They had a massive advantage from the free-throw line in the opening half.

While the Breakers visited the stripe five times for three points, the Bullets stepped up 24 times and connected with 18 shots.

Breakers import Travis Trice was knocked down more times than an out-matched boxer but kept getting off the floor to make some big baskets.

"I'll be alright man," he said after the much-needed win.

"I just want to do whatever I have to for the team to win."

Perrin Buford enjoyed a double-double for the Bullets with 18 points and 10 rebounds while DJ Newbill topped all scorers with 21 points for the Breakers.

