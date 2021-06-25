Breastfeeding Canadian athlete forced to miss Olympics

A Canadian basketball player is being “forced to decide between being a breastfeeding mum or an Olympic athlete.”

Canadian basketballer Kim Gaucher. Source: Associated Press

Kim Gaucher says Covid-19 rules prevent her from bringing her daughter, Sophie, who was born in March, to the Tokyo Olympics next month. In an Instagram video, she adds that she has tried appeals but “nobody can do anything.”

The 37-year-old Gaucher is looking into options, such as shipping milk, but has run into complications.

Gaucher says Olympic organisers have said “no friends, no family, no exceptions.”