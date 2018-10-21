 

Breakers' woes continue, crushed at home by Sydney Kings

AAP
A relieved Sydney Kings have claimed their first win of the NBL season as Andrew Bogut inspired a 101-78 thrashing of the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland.

Former NBA centre Bogut ruled the paint and his teammates were also in synch as they dominated their opponents who were stagnant at both ends of the court.

Coming off twin losses to the Adelaide 36ers, the vaunted Kings roster were staring at the possibility of a 0-3 start to the season, which would have been the club's worst for 27 years.

Instead, the Breakers were left to digest an unwarranted record, having recorded four straight losses at Spark Arena for the first time.

Glamour off-season recruit Bogut's 13 points blended with eight rebounds, four blocks and four assists, showcasing the sort of all-round quality which swung most pre-season hype in the direction of the Sydney club.

The 33-year-old led the league through the first two rounds in rebounds and blocks but Sunday's performance gelled better with his teammates, who provided multiple headaches for the hosts.

Captain Kevin Lisch netted 19 points while Jerome Randle, Dominic Wear and Kyle Adnam shared 15 each.

Young American forward Brian Bowen, 20, showcased his talent with 11 off the bench.

The result leaves both teams with one win and two losses but in a contrasting space.

The Breakers have been well beaten in their two opening home games, which sandwiched an upset win away over defending champions Melbourne United.

Tai Wesley, who scored 25 in Melbourne, was again a game-high scorer with 22.

The other standout Breaker was aggressive American Shawn Long, who bagged 17 points and snared 10 rebounds, with eight of them at the offensive end.

Experienced Kiwi internationals Corey Webster and Tom Abercrombie were cold as the Breakers shot 36 per cent from the field compared to Sydney's 60 per cent.

The biggest discrepancy was from three-point range, where the Kings sunk 11-from-20 and the Breakers 7-from-31.

Wesley's hot hand gave the hosts a seven-point lead early but the Kings were 11 up following the first quarter.

The lead was reduced to three midway through the third stanza but the visitors powered effortlessly clear over the closing 15 minutes.

