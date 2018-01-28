Breakers woes continue with big loss to arch rivals Perth

Coach Trevor Gleeson is relieved to find out his Perth Wildcats do have a pulse.

The defending two-time NBL champions broke a two-game losing streak with a 90-73 victory over the New Zealand Breakers last night at the Perth Arena.

The Cats led at every change to also break a three-game losing streak on their home court.

Perth showed some of their defensive best against the Breakers, especially in the second half when they restricted them to just 30 points.

Bryce Cotton also broke off his shackles to top score for the game with 27 - the first time he has reached 20 points in six outings.

"We won four quarters. It was tough and we stood up," Gleeson said.

"We didn't shy away from it. What we have done in the past couple of weeks has been pretty disappointing.

"We started to execute a little big better and move the ball. We started setting good screens and getting the ball where we needed to get the ball.

"And defensively, to hold a team to 73, we haven't done that for a while."

This result puts some pressure on the Breakers.

Their form has also been far from devastating, having not won consecutive games since November and coach Paul Henare said his side is running out of time to consistently find their best.

"When you're on the road and playing against a side like this, you can't afford not to put points on the board," he said. "You have to keep scoreboard pressure on the home team, especially a good home team like Perth - or the game can get away from you pretty quickly.

"They just kept coming in waves and attacking the basket, hence the 30 free-throws for them.

"I think that paints the picture of the mindset of both sides.

"We've got six games left; there's still time, but we're running short of time."

The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early despite shuffling around their starting line-up. Greg Hire and Jesse Wagstaff took to the floor ahead of Lucas Walker and Jean-Pierre Tokoto.