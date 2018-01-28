 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers woes continue with big loss to arch rivals Perth

share

Source:

NZN

Coach Trevor Gleeson is relieved to find out his Perth Wildcats do have a pulse.

The Wildcats claimed an 89-73 victory over NZ last night.
Source: SKY

The defending two-time NBL champions broke a two-game losing streak with a 90-73 victory over the New Zealand Breakers last night at the Perth Arena.

The Cats led at every change to also break a three-game losing streak on their home court.

Perth showed some of their defensive best against the Breakers, especially in the second half when they restricted them to just 30 points.

Bryce Cotton also broke off his shackles to top score for the game with 27 - the first time he has reached 20 points in six outings.

"We won four quarters. It was tough and we stood up," Gleeson said.

"We didn't shy away from it. What we have done in the past couple of weeks has been pretty disappointing.

"We started to execute a little big better and move the ball. We started setting good screens and getting the ball where we needed to get the ball.

"And defensively, to hold a team to 73, we haven't done that for a while."

This result puts some pressure on the Breakers.

Their form has also been far from devastating, having not won consecutive games since November and coach Paul Henare said his side is running out of time to consistently find their best.

"When you're on the road and playing against a side like this, you can't afford not to put points on the board," he said. "You have to keep scoreboard pressure on the home team, especially a good home team like Perth - or the game can get away from you pretty quickly.

"They just kept coming in waves and attacking the basket, hence the 30 free-throws for them.

"I think that paints the picture of the mindset of both sides.

"We've got six games left; there's still time, but we're running short of time."

The Wildcats grabbed the momentum early despite shuffling around their starting line-up. Greg Hire and Jesse Wagstaff took to the floor ahead of Lucas Walker and Jean-Pierre Tokoto.

The Hire experiment lasted less than a minute before he was sidelined with a calf injury, but the Cats led for most of the first term and by two points at the first break, extending the margin to five by halftime.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Ish Sodhi bowling. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. T20 Series.2nd Twenty20 international cricket match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 25 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Williamson, McCullum, Munro grab big deals - but Sodhi, Southee, Guptill go unsold at IPL auction

00:15
2
Wozniacki defeated Simona Halep in a three-set epic in Melbourne.

Caroline Wozniacki cries tears of joy, wins first ever Grand Slam with Australian Open triumph

3
Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 30/07/2017 - Rugby League - Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Semi Final - Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - Salford's Manu Vatuvei leaves the field with an injury at the end of the match as his side slip to defeat against Wigan.

Former Warriors winger Manu Vatuvei suffers serious injury at Salford

00:15
4
NZ went down 19-17 against Fiji on day two of the Sydney Sevens.

Fiji snatch victory over NZ men's Sevens side, scoring thrilling try at the death

00:15
5
The Heat's Kiwi captain managed just five runs in his side's 26 run loss.

Brendon McCullum fails with the bat as Melbourne Renegades eliminate Brisbane from BBL

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

00:33
Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

Watch: Mongrel Mob members deliver fierce haka in support of indigenous Australians on Australia Day

Australia-based gang members in Brisbane threw their support behind those protesting 'Invasion Day'.

00:43
We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.

Watch: Typical Aussies! 1 NEWS explains why it's been so hot in NZ and it's set to get even hotter

We have our mates across the Tasman to thank for the scorching temperatures.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 