 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers Tom Abercrombie headed to Turkish league during NBL off-season

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Breakers swingman Tom Abercrombie has signed a short-term deal with a Turkish club, whom he will join for the NBL offseason.

Tom Abercrombie dunks against Perth

Source: Photosport

Abercrombie 29, will link up with Demir Insaat Buyukcekmece, who are currently 12th in the Turkish first division, with six wins and 12 losses this season.

The Breakers veteran has had a taste with the Turkish league before, playing for Pinar Karsiyaka last year.

The move has no impact on Abercrombie's cotract with the Breakers or his ability to play for the Kiwi franchise next season.

The Breakers finished just outside the NBL playoffs this season after placing fifth with a record of 14-14.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Grinder Graeme Spence is one very, very lucky guy.

Watch: 'I just kind of froze for a little bit' - the moment Oracle sailor almost sliced in half in high speed terrifying plunge

00:26
2
Double bouncer

Video: (Another) Double-bouncer! Indian twirler almost snares shocked Aussie with truly awful delivery

00:31
3
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

01:34
4
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

00:29
5
Young Matt Renshaw had to retire on day one against India in Pune.

Watch: Gutless - or needs must? Aussie Test batsman's mad mid-innings toilet sprint leaves Border, Steve Smith fuming

00:46
Guess who’s on the line? JJ & Dom couldn’t believe this one. And Reece Witherspoon was super sweet.

Watch: Playful Reese Witherspoon randomly calls NZ radio station to gush over awesome NZ - ' I can't stop taking pictures'

Guess who? Watch the moment JJ & Dom can't believe their surprise caller. But Reese Witherspoon was super sweet.

00:09
More than three months after the Kaikoura quake hit the capital, restaurant owners were able today to return to their business.

'It a bombsite' - Wellington restaurant owner allowed back inside building months after quake

Many buildings in Courtenay Central were evacuated days after the Kaikoura quake.

01:34
Have a great night, firefighters – you deserve it.

'We really appreciate your help, a little gift from us' – Crusaders give heroic Port Hills firefighters tickets for Brumbies match

Have a great night, you deserve it.


00:40
A major police response was sparked by an emergency call from a man saying there was an injured woman in Woodley Ave.

Video: Schools no longer in lockdown, armed cops clear streets in Auckland's Remuera

A large number of police were in attendance including AOS and the Police Eagle Helicopter.

04:24
The superstar architect tells Jack and Hilary about his Kiwi visit and why tiny houses make sense.

'Give me residency, I'll move over! - Amazing Spaces star George Clarke can't get enough of New Zealand

The star architect tells Jack and Hilary about his NZ visit and why tiny houses make sense.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ