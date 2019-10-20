TODAY |

Breakers throw away lead to fall to defeat against Sydney Kings

AAP
More From
Basketball
Breakers

The Sydney Kings have come from behind to preserve their unbeaten start to the NBL season with a 76-66 win over the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland.

Scoring was hard to come by for both sides in a defensive slugfest as the Breakers slumped to their second defeat in as many games.

Andrew Bogut, the league's reigning Most Valuable Player, had his way on the boards as he collected 16 rebounds to go with his 13 points for the Kings.

There were suggestions that Bogut has been nursing a back injury recently, but it didn't appear to hold him back, while import guard Casper Ware was also influential with 17 points as Sydney moved to 4-0.

The Kings started hot and built an early lead but the defensive intensity of Breakers import Brandon Ashley helped the home side compete.

On the back of some improved shooting, the Breakers established a small lead as they took a 45-40 advantage to halftime.

Keeping with the see-saw theme of the contest, the Kings fought their way back into the game in the third quarter as Ashley got into foul trouble.

With the game poised at 63-63 with five minutes to play, the Kings made some crucial baskets, including a clutch three from reserve centre Daniel Kickert, while the Breakers went cold.

Corey Webster, playing his 200th NBL game, top-scored for the Breakers with 14 points but his team only managed eight points in the fourth quarter, which proved costly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi side are winless from their first two games after a 76-66 loss in Auckland. Source: SKY
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Michael Cheika stands down as Wallabies coach after RWC exit
2
LIVE: France lead struggling Wales outfit at halftime in Rugby World Cup quarter-final
3
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
4
Matt Todd 'probably unlikely' for All Blacks' World Cup semi-final
5
'Love you, grandad' - Beauden Barrett's emotional tribute after quarter-final win
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Steven Adams outmuscles NBA opponents for rebound before throwing down brutal one-hand dunk

Hong Kong protestors burn Lebron jerseys after star comments on NBA, China issue

Paul Henare resigns as Tall Blacks coach to explore opportunity in Japan

Wife of Breakers star takes aim at US girls who propositioned her husband and his teammate using their 'Instagram handles'