Breakers suspend Glen Rice Jnr indefinitely after 'more information' surfaces about alleged assault

Just 12 days after unveiling him as their new star import, the Breakers have suspended Glen Rice Jnr indefinitely.

The move follows 1 NEWS’ revelations of his arrest last Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting someone outside an Auckland bar.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh told 1 NEWS “more information” had come to light since the weekend, leaving the club with no choice but to remove him from the team.

“At this point the priority is to do what’s best for the Breakers and the rest of the guys in the locker room and help Glen however we can get through this situation,” he said.

That includes “professional help” and paying the shooting guard’s legal fees.

Walsh admitted it was a gamble taking on the controversial player.

"Yeah, I mean it's a fair judgment, I said it from the beginning we would like to think we have the infrastructure here and the people in place who can help people and we can give guys second chances and we can put things in place.”

“I think we did our best with Glen, we put structures in place that we thought we could really help him."

He added Rice was “disappointed” and has “expressed regret.”

“I think for him it's a big step that he's open to getting professional help. I think that's really good for him.”