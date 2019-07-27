TODAY |

Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ

The All Blacks have got a new cross-code supporter ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Highly-touted NBA prospect RJ Hampton, who spurned offers from US colleges to sign with the Breakers, has thrown his weight behind TJ Perenara and the All Blacks.

“This is a message for my boy TJ Perenara with the All Blacks, my new team now I’m moving to New Zealand, this is RJ Hampton with the Breakers, wishing you guys all the best of luck against South Africa this weekend,” the 18-year-old said in a message recorded in the US ahead of tonight’s Test against the Springboks.

“Maybe when I come down I can get some tickets.”

Hampton, who has over 360,000 Instagram followers, signed a five-year, multimillion-dollar shoe and apparel deal with Chinese brand Li-Ning earlier this week.

The deal is loaded with incentives for Hampton, who is projected as the No.6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

If he is selected in the top 10 his Li-Ning contract will become the richest Chinese shoe deal ever signed by a rookie.

Hampton arrives in Auckland next month.

The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.
