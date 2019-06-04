Breakers star Tom Abercrombie joins Wellington Saints after eight year NBL hiatus

The Wellington Saints may be on a perfect 10-game run in the New Zealand National Basketball League, but as of today their season's just gotten a whole lot better with Breakers and Tall Blacks star Tom Abercrombie announced as their newest signing.

After an eight year hiatus from the NBL, Abercrombie joins on a short term deal for the second half of the season.

Speaking exclusively to 1 NEWS, Abercrombie revealed his motives for linking up with the Saints, time on the court priceless in 2019.

"The sky's really the limit for basketball in this country, and I think it's an exciting time - especially with the World Cup coming up this year - it's a good time to be amongst it all," Abercrombie said.

"I'm trying to do everything I possibly can to put myself in a good position to be selected by coach."

Abercrombie links up with former Breakers and Tall Blacks and current Saints coach Paul Henare who's excited to reunite with Abercrombie.

"We signed him before we were 10-0," Henare told 1 NEWS.

"In fact we signed him before the start of the season ... obviously it'll come as surprise news to some people but it's something we've always planned for.