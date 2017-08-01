 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers star Shea Ili given 'opportunity of a lifetime', invited to NBA mini camp

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand Breakers guard Shea Ili has been invited to attend a NBA camp later this month.

Tall Blacks Shea Ili in action during a match against China. NZ Tall Blacks v China, Basketball, Bruce Pulman Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 24 July 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Tall Blacks Shea Ili in action during a match against China.

Source: Photosport

Ili has been given a chance by the Dallas Mavericks to impress NBA officials at the two-day mini-camp alongside other free agents before lucky players are selected to compete in the NBA's Summer League in July.

The camp runs on June 18-19.

"I'm really just looking forward to being in the environment and soaking it all up, it's going to be pretty cool playing against some of those guys. It's going to help me heaps in terms of development," Ili said in a statement.

Breakers head coach Kevin Braswell believes Ili has a high chance of impressing after being given the "opportunity of a lifetime".

"It's definitely achievable, and Shea has the determination and work ethic like no other.

"I don't think people realise how much time and energy he has put into the game. It just shows that if you put time and effort into the sport that you love, good things will come out of it."

Ili was awarded the NBL's Most Improved Player award last season while also taking out Most Valuable Player and Male Player of the Year at the NZ Basketball Awards.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

00:18
2
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snapped after he was repeatedly asked about the crashes he has been involved in recently.

'If I get a few more I'll head-butt someone' - F1 driver snaps over line of questioning

00:15
3
Washington claimed their first ever Stanley Cup with a 4-3 comeback win.

Watch: Washington Capitals end Las Vegas Golden Knights' fairytale season with late winner to claim Stanley Cup

00:41
4
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

01:01
5
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

Watch: Three Barrett brothers is too many in the All Blacks, Damien McKenzie quips

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.


Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

The incident occurred at a check in service desk around 3pm yesterday.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Brisbane 'poo jogger' - How two amateur Aussie sleuths caught the corporate high flyer in the act

For months, Andrew Macintosh had stopped off several times a week to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

01:51
The former cycling sprint coach has been accused of inappropriate behaviour while working with Kiwi athletes.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

The review will also look at behaviour of ex-sprint coach Anthony Peden, accused of having a relationship with an athlete he coached and bullying other riders and staff.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 