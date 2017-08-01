Breakers star Shea Ili given 'opportunity of a lifetime', invited to NBA mini camp

New Zealand Breakers guard Shea Ili has been invited to attend a NBA camp later this month.

Tall Blacks Shea Ili in action during a match against China. Source: Photosport

Ili has been given a chance by the Dallas Mavericks to impress NBA officials at the two-day mini-camp alongside other free agents before lucky players are selected to compete in the NBA's Summer League in July.

The camp runs on June 18-19.

"I'm really just looking forward to being in the environment and soaking it all up, it's going to be pretty cool playing against some of those guys. It's going to help me heaps in terms of development," Ili said in a statement.

Breakers head coach Kevin Braswell believes Ili has a high chance of impressing after being given the "opportunity of a lifetime".

"It's definitely achievable, and Shea has the determination and work ethic like no other.

"I don't think people realise how much time and energy he has put into the game. It just shows that if you put time and effort into the sport that you love, good things will come out of it."