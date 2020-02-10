Breakers star Scotty Hopson a man in demand after late-season surge

Scotty Hopson is now in hot demand after leading the Breakers on a late-season surge that has them on the brink of making the ABL playoffs.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After a season of turmoil, a win this Friday night in Christchurch, in their last regular season game, will see them into the top four.

It's an incredible result considering the team's turmoil this season: From a new coach signed in controversial fashion to star guard Corey Webster wanting out, American rising star RJ Hampton not really featuring, not to mention just two wins in their first 10 games and a bunch of injuries.

Then mid-season signing Glenn Rice Junior faced assault charges.

But a core group remains after the upheaval, gelling and winning 10 of their last 13 games.

The man leading the charge is American Hopson, who is in the running for league MVP, as well as negotiations to return next season.

“People come to this team or other teams, go on to play for other bigger clubs, but right now I'm a Breaker, it's good to be a Breaker,” Hopson said.

On current form, though, that could change. The 30-year-old had a sniff of the NBA six years ago, then again with Dallas in 2018.

“I'm good enough to play in that league and have the character to sustain in that league,” he said.

Breakers owner Matt Walsh admits there has been plenty of interest in Hopson.