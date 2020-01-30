TODAY |

Breakers star RJ Hampton reveals Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo

Source:  1 NEWS

Breakers star RJ Hampton has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a permanent way, appearing to have the late NBA legend tattooed on his body.

RJ Hampton's Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo Source: Twitter/RJ Hampton

Having cited Bryant as one of his idols, 18-year-old Hampton this afternoon revealed a freshly inked tattoo of both Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant on Twitter. 

"Just so wherever I go, they’ll know..." he captioned the photo.

Bryant died earlier this week at the age of 41, killed alongside daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

