Breakers star RJ Hampton reveals Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo

Breakers star RJ Hampton has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a permanent way, appearing to have the late NBA legend tattooed on his body.

RJ Hampton's Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo Source: Twitter/RJ Hampton

Having cited Bryant as one of his idols, 18-year-old Hampton this afternoon revealed a freshly inked tattoo of both Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant on Twitter.

"Just so wherever I go, they’ll know..." he captioned the photo.

