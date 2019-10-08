TODAY |

Breakers star RJ Hampton nails first impression with 100 NBA scouts after sinking half-court shot

As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression.

Well, Breakers star and NBA prospect RJ Hampton nailed his introduction to NBA scouts after sinking a half-court shot during a shootaround in the US before the New Zealand NBL team faces the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow.

Video shows the 18-year-old star point guard launch the ball from the half-court before celebrating along with his teammates after the shot went in off the backboard.

Hampton made the shot with as many as 100 scouts watching on.

The 18-year-old Texan was in high school last year but bypassed the traditional path in college basketball to join the Breakers.

The 196cm point guard is a consensus top 10 pick in most mock drafts for next year’s NBA draft, with some experts predicting he’ll go as high as pick three.

The Breakers face the Grizzlies tomorrow before facing Oklahoma City Thunder and Steven Adams on Friday.

