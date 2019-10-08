Breakers star RJ Hampton nails first impression with 100 NBA scouts after sinking half-court shot

As the saying goes, you only get one chance to make a first impression.

Well, Breakers star and NBA prospect RJ Hampton nailed his introduction to NBA scouts after sinking a half-court shot during a shootaround in the US before the New Zealand NBL team faces the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow.

Video shows the 18-year-old star point guard launch the ball from the half-court before celebrating along with his teammates after the shot went in off the backboard.

Hampton made the shot with as many as 100 scouts watching on.

The 18-year-old Texan was in high school last year but bypassed the traditional path in college basketball to join the Breakers.

The 196cm point guard is a consensus top 10 pick in most mock drafts for next year’s NBA draft, with some experts predicting he’ll go as high as pick three.