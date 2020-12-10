Breakers star feels 'lucky' taking family to Australia after talk with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Farewells are always tough, but unlike most Kiwi sports teams that have had to leave to be based in Australia since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Breakers will be able to take family with them.

The Breakers are set to spend six months based in Melbourne for the upcoming NBL season, much like the Warriors were camped in Central Coast.

However, unlike some of the Kiwi league stars, players like Tom Abercombie will be headed over with family, with the veteran basketballer taking his wife and three kids over to their base.

Abercrombie told 1 NEWS it was a decision he made after hearing from Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck about how difficult it was playing an entire season away from family.

“It was obviously a bit of a worry in the lead up to things, what we’d do in that area, but to have them on the plane with me as we head over is a big weight off the shoulders,” Abercrombie said.

“[Being away from family] was the biggest thing [Tuivasa-Sheck] shared with me, in being away from them and how tough it was.

“I don’t take it for granted how lucky I am.”