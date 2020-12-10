TODAY |

Breakers star feels 'lucky' taking family to Australia after talk with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Source:  1 NEWS

Farewells are always tough, but unlike most Kiwi sports teams that have had to leave to be based in Australia since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Breakers will be able to take family with them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tom Abercrombie says he feels like a weight has been taken off his shoudlers. Source: 1 NEWS

The Breakers are set to spend six months based in Melbourne for the upcoming NBL season, much like the Warriors were camped in Central Coast.

However, unlike some of the Kiwi league stars, players like Tom Abercombie will be headed over with family, with the veteran basketballer taking his wife and three kids over to their base.

Abercrombie told 1 NEWS it was a decision he made after hearing from Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck about how difficult it was playing an entire season away from family.

“It was obviously a bit of a worry in the lead up to things, what we’d do in that area, but to have them on the plane with me as we head over is a big weight off the shoulders,” Abercrombie said.

“[Being away from family] was the biggest thing [Tuivasa-Sheck] shared with me, in being away from them and how tough it was.

“I don’t take it for granted how lucky I am.”

The team have celebrated their impending departure at owner Matt Walsh’s home this afternoon, but there’s still hope border restrictions will ease early next year, allowing for home games in March or April.

Basketball
Breakers
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Dad-to-be Kane Williamson no longer playing Wellington Test, heading home to Tauranga to be with wife
4
All Blacks' ambitious 2021 calendar revealed, featuring July Tests and Europe tour
5
Some of NZ's most successful Olympic events removed for 2024 Paris Games
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
01:23

Ninety-year-old woman now a celebrity after becoming first person to receive Pfizer's Covid jab
00:35

Cardinal George Pell recalls his 'dark moments' in jail before sexual abuse acquittal
01:55

Explained: How Covid Tracer app's new Bluetooth upgrade works

Aussie campaign urges Kiwis to cross the ditch to work in picking fruit, tourism