 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers star Akil Mitchell's eye-popping episode 'phenomenally rare'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A eye popping out of its socket is "phenomenally rare", says an optician after Breakers basketballer Akil Mitchell's experience of the injury. 

Last night against the Cairns Taipans, the Breakers forward copped an accidental finger to the eye, resulting in the gruesome sight of his eye hanging out.

Akil Mitchell says he felt the urge to push his eye back in, and is thankfully, seeing just fine.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Mitchell was rushed to hospital for treatment and his sight has not been affected by the injury.

Optician Andrew Sangster says it's phenomenally rare for an eye to pop out of its socket.

"In my career I've only ever heard of three other cases," he said.

Mitchell was lucky to come away with his vision intact. 

"The eye has a lot of resilience to trauma. Having said that, any damage that can happen to the eye is pretty devastating to the person," Mr Sangster said.

The eye is held in place by six muscles. Experts say if your eye does come out of it's socket, stay clam, relax and gently coax it back under the eyelid.

For Mitchell, still being able to see after his on-court trauma is a miracle.

"As serious as the injury could have been, for everything to be ok and for me to be able to see you guys today and to joke about it last night is something I can only describe as a miracle," he said.

Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mitchell recalled he fell to the ground "and kinda felt my eye out of socket. And that's when I think I started freaking out a little bit".

He described those initial moments as weird. 

"So I opened my eye and I'm looking up and I can see everything. My eye's still moving but it's kinda out here, it feels like. So I touched it and I immediately wanted to push it in and I'm like that's a bad idea."

Back in the dressing room, things improved for the 24-year-old.

"After maybe five, 10 minutes it felt like it was moving back into place."

Mitchell says it's too soon to watch the video of his accident, but he hopes to be back on court in a matter of weeks and sporting protective glasses.

Related

00:40
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans
00:42
Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.

'Kinda felt my eye out of the socket' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell opens up about horrifying injury
00:42
Mitchell is smiling today after his eyeball popped out last night in a match.

'I don't like to use the word luck, I think blessed is a better word' - Breakers' Akil Mitchell says a 'miracle' means he can see
00:53
He said he started joking around while he was on the floor. Mitchell's eye was out of his head, and it was a weird feeling.

'I felt the finger go in the eye... I felt my eye out of the socket' - Breakers star Akil Mitchell fronts over horrific eye injury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The forward received a poke in the eye in the fourth quarter on the North Shore, apparently dislodging his eyeball.

Graphic video: Breakers player Akil Mitchell suffers horror eye injury during game with Cairns Taipans

00:21
2
Tui put on a show with a one-legged squat and one-handed push-ups before diving off the Wellington waterfront.

Watch: Chiselled Black Ferns Sevens star Ruby Tui shows up Aussies with epic front flip dabbing bomb

00:59
3
The Maori under16 & 18 teams stood together for a pre-game haka that set the tone for an epic clash at the Pasifika Youth Cup in Auckland.

Watch: New Zealand Maori teams combine to send Samoa a message with spine-tingling haka

00:54
4
The All Blacks winger and Fatima Savea bust out all the moves to Bruno Mars' hit song That's What I Like.

Watch: Julian Savea 'getting lit with wifey' in romantic Bruno Mars car duet

00:33
5
Enes Kanter will be missing for eight weeks after hitting a chair during the Thunder's 109-98 win over the Mavericks.

'It's just one of those frustrating times': Steven Adams' 'Stache Brother' fractures arm punching chair

00:16
Homes are being evacuated near the ACME Industries building in Upper Hutt due to the ferocity of the blaze.

Video: Massive factory fire put out in Upper Hutt after plumes of black smoke billow into sky

Smoke from the ACMA industries factory prompted dozens of 111 calls just after 7pm.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:52
The young man filming this video wasn't going to let NZ Police officers take his dad, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Watch: Waikato cops subject to tirade of abuse while carrying out arrest warrant

"I think the three officers present remained calm, collected and professional throughout," their Sergeant said.


01:55
Russia won't allow single parents or gay couples to adopt, and NZ won't agree to their terms.

NZ cutting adoption ties with Russia after failed negotiations

25 families had been hoping to bring children from Russia – but many had given up and adopted from Asian countries instead.

02:02
Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.

Teenage Christchurch prisoner setting up future on the outside through bike workshops

Bikes are becoming a crucial element in helping ex-inmates start a normal life, but it’s other inmates who are doing the hard work to make it happen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ