Breakers star Akil Mitchell's eye-popping episode 'phenomenally rare'

A eye popping out of its socket is "phenomenally rare", says an optician after Breakers basketballer Akil Mitchell's experience of the injury.

Last night against the Cairns Taipans, the Breakers forward copped an accidental finger to the eye, resulting in the gruesome sight of his eye hanging out.

Mitchell was rushed to hospital for treatment and his sight has not been affected by the injury.

Optician Andrew Sangster says it's phenomenally rare for an eye to pop out of its socket.

"In my career I've only ever heard of three other cases," he said.

Mitchell was lucky to come away with his vision intact.

"The eye has a lot of resilience to trauma. Having said that, any damage that can happen to the eye is pretty devastating to the person," Mr Sangster said.

The eye is held in place by six muscles. Experts say if your eye does come out of it's socket, stay clam, relax and gently coax it back under the eyelid.

For Mitchell, still being able to see after his on-court trauma is a miracle.

"As serious as the injury could have been, for everything to be ok and for me to be able to see you guys today and to joke about it last night is something I can only describe as a miracle," he said.

Mitchell recalled he fell to the ground "and kinda felt my eye out of socket. And that's when I think I started freaking out a little bit".

He described those initial moments as weird.

"So I opened my eye and I'm looking up and I can see everything. My eye's still moving but it's kinda out here, it feels like. So I touched it and I immediately wanted to push it in and I'm like that's a bad idea."

Back in the dressing room, things improved for the 24-year-old.

"After maybe five, 10 minutes it felt like it was moving back into place."