 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers snatch incredible late win over Bullets in Brisbane

share

Source:

AAP

A never-say-die New Zealand have snatched an 84-82 victory off an injury-hit Brisbane with Kevin Dillard winning the game for the Breakers on the buzzer.

Kevin Dillard scored with seconds to spare, as the Breakers overcame the Bullets 84-82.
Source: SKY

The American import point guard, who staged a running battle all game with Brisbane rival Shawn Bruce, came up with the match-winning play in the dying seconds when he stole the ball off Jermain Beale.

With the seconds ticking away, he hit a turn-around fade-away jumper right on the bell.

It was the first time in the entire game that New Zealand led.

Brisbane were forced to make major adjustment to their back court after veteran point guard Adam Gibson suffered a calf tear in the Bullet's 85-80 loss to Illawarra.

The home fans were fired up by a pre-game heritage round presentation to club greats Leroy Loggins, Cal Bruton, Sam Mackinnon and coach Brian Kerle and would have been feeling good when the Bullets led comfortably at half time.

They led at every quarter including 61-53 going into the last quarter.

Dillard led all scorers with 28 points on the back of a 13-from-20 shooting game to go with five assists.

The victory keeps the Breakers' play-off hopes alive but they need to keep winning.

The gut-wrenching loss, combined with the latest calf injury to Gibson could be the death knell to Brisbane's hopes of contesting the finals in their first year back in the NBL after a long absence.

Match-winner Dillard though felt the victory could spark something special.

"Games like that, it just shows you that you can win tough games on the road and that's big and hopefully this is something we can build on," he said.

"We showed a lot of fight and a lot of resilience but we fought to the last minute, the last second."

Bullets coach Andrej Lemanis was disappointed by Brisbane's failure to show composure in the closing minutes.

"We just have to learn and get smarter down the stretch," he said.

"You want to talk about a lot of the good stuff, because so much good stuff happened, but it's hard to do that because you're so heart broken by the loss."

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.

Watch: Bizarre moment Bangladesh batsman refuses to walk after being clean bowled

00:29
2
The visitors took three wickets on the fourth morning to put the Black Caps under pressure in Wellington.

As it happened: Triple strike gives Black Caps hope going into day five with Bangladesh

00:30
3
Taranaki beat heavy favourites Auckland 22-17 in the Sevens Cup quarter final in Rotorua.

Watch: Audacious Taranaki come up with stunning play beating Auckland at the death

00:27
4
Counties defeated Waikato 14-7 to grab both men's and women's national sevens titles in Rotorua.

Video: Counties secure sevens double after fightback against Waikato

00:26
5
Southland defenders couldn't contain Samu Kubunavanua, who came up with arguably the best offload of the Sevens tournament in Rotorua.

Watch: 'That is insane!' Turbos flyer comes up with ridiculous shimmy-offload and scores

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ