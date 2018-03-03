 

Basketball


Breakers slump to loss in NBL semi-final series opener

A stellar performance from import Casper Ware has inspired Melbourne United to an 88-77 semi-final win over New Zealand Breakers.

Melbourne United claimed the first match 88-77 against the struggling Breakers.
Ware scored 33 points to lead Melbourne to their first play-off win under the United brand and take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The all-NBL first-team selection scored 13 points in the third quarter as Melbourne outscored the Breakers 24-18 to establish a match-winning lead.

The visitors absorbed United's early pressure and restricted the home side to 33 per cent shooting in the first quarter but Casey Prather scored eight points in the second term and Ware took over in the second half to leave the minor premiers one win away from a grand final berth.

Prather finished with 15 points for the home side and Tai Wesley added 13.

DJ Newbill led New Zealand with 19 points while Shea Ili showed why he was named the NBL's most improved player with 16 points and five assists.

Melbourne scored the first six points of the game with Wesley attacking the basket and Ware drawing a foul from Edgar Sosa and converting the four-point play.

The lead extended to seven points but United's offense stalled and with Ili grabbing eight points after coming off the bench, the Breakers ended the first quarter with a 24-21 advantage.

United struck back with Prather opening the second quarter with five straight points, his last-second triple levelling the match 43-all at halftime.

Both teams exchanged baskets early in the third quarter until Chris Goulding cashed in on an offensive rebound with a three-pointer and with Ware taking charge on offense, the home side took a 67-61 into the final quarter.

Ware kept finding ways to score as the home side closed out the contest and the series now shifts to Auckland for game two on Monday night, with New Zealand needing the win to avoid elimination.

