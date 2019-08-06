TODAY |

Breakers sign three more offshore players to compliment star RJ Hampton

AAP
The New Zealand Breakers have acquired three more offshore players unfamiliar with the NBL to complete their overhaul for 2019-20.

A roster featuring seven newcomers will take to the court, headlined by US point guard RJ Hampton, who is touted to be a future NBA star.

New director of basketball Dan Shamir rounded out his group with lower key signing announcements on Tuesday.

Shamir's long involvement with the Israeli League was reflected in the acquisition of Sek Henry, an American shooting guard who was that league's MVP two years ago with Maccabi Ashdod. The 32-year-old has played more recently in Turkey.

The 18-year-old turned down offers from some of the biggest US colleges to play for the Auckland club.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nigerian Chris Obekpa, 25, made it to the fringe of the NBA but the 2.06m defence-minded centre also settled in Turkey, where he was blocks leader in the Superleague for Trabzonspor.

Another centre signing is Australian passport holder Ater Majok, who has represented Lebanon internationally.

The 32-year-old last played in the NBL with the now defunct Gold Coast Blaze in 2011, the same year he was picked up late in the NBA draft by the LA Lakers.

SKY Sport Breakers Director of Basketball Dan Shamir with Finn Delany, Tom Abercrombie and Corey Webster and assistant coaches Zico Coronel and Mike Fitchett (R) ahead of the new ANBL Basketball season. Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday 31 July 2019. © Photo by Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Breakers Director of Basketball Dan Shamir (centre) with Finn Delany, Tom Abercrombie and Corey Webster and assistant coaches Zico Coronel and Mike Fitchett (R). Source: Photosport
