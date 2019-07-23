Breakers sign rising Chinese star from NBA's Global Academy - 'He's not your usual point guard'

The Breakers are continuing to reconstruct their squad for this year's Australian NBL competition, signing what they believe to be a "rising Chinese star".

The Breakers announced this morning they've signed 19-year-old Terry Li - a 1.98-metre-tall combo guard from Sanmenxia in the Henan Province - to a three-year deal as a development player.

"Terry is a good outside shooter with basketball intelligence and athleticism,” team owner Matt Walsh said.

"Physically, he’s so gifted. He can windmill dunk. He’s not your typical point guard. He plays above the rim, he can shoot the three, he’s someone who we can put right into practice and compete with our imports, compete with the Tom Abercrombies of this world."

Li has been part of the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training centre at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence, which serves as hub for top international talent looking to crack the NBA.

"All the academy coaches and trainers helped me to develop my skills, made me stronger and faster, and overall really helped me to build my self-confidence," Li said.

Li admitted he'd been looking to take his talents to the US to play college basketball in hopes of one day making the NBA, but after top prospect RJ Hampton's decision to move to the Kiwi club in May, he weighed up other options.

"At the start of this year, I was making plans to go to America to play NCAA college basketball, but during a three-day visit to Auckland to meet the Breakers, I immediately felt comfortable with the club’s management," Li said.

"I am super excited to start competing every day against my American teammate RJ Hampton.

"I feel honoured as a Chinese player to have this opportunity, and my goal will be to break into the top team."