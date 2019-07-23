TODAY |

Breakers sign rising Chinese star from NBA's Global Academy - 'He's not your usual point guard'

1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers
Australia
Asia

The Breakers are continuing to reconstruct their squad for this year's Australian NBL competition, signing what they believe to be a "rising Chinese star".

The Breakers announced this morning they've signed 19-year-old Terry Li - a 1.98-metre-tall combo guard from Sanmenxia in the Henan Province - to a three-year deal as a development player.

"Terry is a good outside shooter with basketball intelligence and athleticism,” team owner Matt Walsh said.

"Physically, he’s so gifted. He can windmill dunk. He’s not your typical point guard. He plays above the rim, he can shoot the three, he’s someone who we can put right into practice and compete with our imports, compete with the Tom Abercrombies of this world."

Li has been part of the NBA Global Academy, an elite basketball training centre at Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence, which serves as hub for top international talent looking to crack the NBA.

"All the academy coaches and trainers helped me to develop my skills, made me stronger and faster, and overall really helped me to build my self-confidence," Li said.

Li admitted he'd been looking to take his talents to the US to play college basketball in hopes of one day making the NBA, but after top prospect RJ Hampton's decision to move to the Kiwi club in May, he weighed up other options.

"At the start of this year, I was making plans to go to America to play NCAA college basketball, but during a three-day visit to Auckland to meet the Breakers, I immediately felt comfortable with the club’s management," Li said.

"I am super excited to start competing every day against my American teammate RJ Hampton.

"I feel honoured as a Chinese player to have this opportunity, and my goal will be to break into the top team."

It's understood last year's runners-up, Melbourne United, were also trying to recruit Li.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi NBL club have signed the 19-year-old to a three-year deal. Source: Supplied
More From
Basketball
Breakers
Australia
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Neesham and the netballers even played a bit of street cricket.
Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips
2
The team, flying back from Argentina, managed to catch the winning moment in transit.
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
3
Maria Folau against Malawi
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
4
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
'Australians think they walk on water' – Dame Lois Muir speaks about Silver Ferns' victory, watching match from bed
5
Rore’s tear were one of the images of the disastrous Games campaign, but now she’s a world champion.
Watch: Bubbly-drinking Katrina Rore and 1 NEWS’ Jenny-May Clarkson ‘sisters now’ after Commonwealth Games tears
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
Australian silver medallist Mack Horton stands away from the podium as China's Sun Yang receives the gold medal at the world swimming championships in South Korea.

Aussie swimmer 'disrespects China' after refusing to take podium with rival
00:19
Demonstrators marched past a designated area, towards China’s central government offices.

Watch: Police fire tear gas, rubber bullets at pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2006 file photo, Delhi state Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit displays the thumbs-up symbol as she rides a metro train in New Delhi, India. Dikshit, an Indian politician who was New Delhi's longest-serving chief minister, has died after a prolonged illness on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was 81. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh, File)

Veteran Indian politician Sheila Dikshit dies aged 81
01:24
The 25-year-old is accused of killing her 57-year-old mother in front of her own 4-year-old child.

Aussie woman charged with decapitating her mother in front of four-year-old