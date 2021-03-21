Breakers shot down by Bullets as miserable season continues

The Breakers have suffered their heaviest loss of the NBL season, going down 88-67 to the Brisbane Bullets last night.

Tai Webster of the Breakers in action during the round 10 NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the New Zealand Breakers. Source: Getty

The second-last Breakers not only suffered their biggest loss of the season, but it was also their fourth defeat in five games.

Brisbane led 21-19 at the first break and 44-39 by halftime before outscoring the visitors 20-9 in the third.

The Breakers shot just 2-19 from the field and 0-9 from three point range in the third quarter.

A depleted New Zealand were already on the back foot with Patterson leaving, fellow star Corey Webster injured and Rob Loe returning home for personal reasons.

Their luck didn't change with big man Colton Iverson getting into early foul trouble and Finn Delany (12 points, nine rebounds) finishing the game with his head bandaged after coming off second best in several physical clashes.

Breakers guard Tai Webster was again their shining light with 19 points.

"We didn't make shots today. We have to play better and we can," said Breakers coach Dan Shamir, who hopes to play new signings Levi Randolph and William McDowell-White in the coming weeks.