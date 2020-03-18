TODAY |

Breakers set to spend upcoming NBL season in Australia

Kimberlee Downs, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Breakers are preparing to spend the upcoming Australian NBL season in Australia. 

The Perth Wildcats were leading the five game finals series 2-1 when the season ended early, leaving the championship vacant. Source: Photosport

Owner Matt Walsh today confirmed the team is preparing to leave New Zealand on December 1 for a six week pre-season, ahead of a potential January 15 start date. 

It will mean the team will be overseas for Christmas, and depending on the border situation may be in Australia for up to six months. 

They follow the rugby league's Warriors and football's Phoenix in having to spend their NRL and A-League seasons in Australia due to worldwide travel disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walsh says everyone in the team is committed to going over, while they are continuing to organise logistics, including accommodation and training facilities. 

Kimberlee Downs
