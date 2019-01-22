Breakers set for slew of changes with coach's job on the line and naming sponsor looking to cut ties

The embattled Breakers basketball franchise is about to undergo more change after another disappointing season in the NBL.

1 NEWS understands coach Kevin Braswell's job is on the line with talks underway for an early release after the team finished sixth in his first season in charge with a 12-16 win-loss record.

Braswell still has two years left on his deal after being hired last April by the club's new owners.

The team could also be on the hunt for a new naming rights sponsor after eight years as the 'Skycity' Breakers.

The casino operator confirmed to 1 NEWS today their latest one-year contract is due to end and they're currently negotiating "future involvement".

The team has also lost two of their star players this offseason with Tai Wesley and Shawn Long headed to rival clubs.