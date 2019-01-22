TODAY |

Breakers set for slew of changes with coach's job on the line and naming sponsor looking to cut ties

Abby Wilson
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Basketball
Breakers

The embattled Breakers basketball franchise is about to undergo more change after another disappointing season in the NBL.

1 NEWS understands coach Kevin Braswell's job is on the line with talks underway for an early release after the team finished sixth in his first season in charge with a 12-16 win-loss record. 

Braswell still has two years left on his deal after being hired last April by the club's new owners.

The team could also be on the hunt for a new naming rights sponsor after eight years as the 'Skycity' Breakers.

The casino operator confirmed to 1 NEWS today their latest one-year contract is due to end and they're currently negotiating "future involvement".

The team has also lost two of their star players this offseason with Tai Wesley and Shawn Long headed to rival clubs.

Wesley announced at the start of last month he had signed with newcomers South East Melbourne Phoenix for next season while American import Long is joining Melbourne United.

Dejected SKYCITY Breakers Shea Il after their 70-71 defeat to Sydney Kings. SKYCITY Breakers v Sydney Kings, ANBL Basketball League, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 9 December 2018. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.
Breakers player Shea Ili. Source: Photosport
More From
Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Texas A&M runner Infinite Tucker put it all on the line to get the gold against college teammate Robert Grant.
Watch: US hurdler pulls out 'Superman' dive at finish line, faceplants landing to win gold
2
Rory Carroll told Nine News his daughter was left crying and “traumatised”.
Family kicked out of A-League match after father tried to take disabled daughter to toilet through restricted area
3
Dejected SKYCITY Breakers Shea Il after their 70-71 defeat to Sydney Kings. SKYCITY Breakers v Sydney Kings, ANBL Basketball League, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand. 9 December 2018. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.
Breakers set for slew of changes with coach's job on the line and naming sponsor looking to cut ties
4
After getting teased when he was young, Adesanya decided he needed to learn to defend himself - a choice that changed his life forever.
From bullied in high school to UFC champion: The untold journey of Kiwi MMA superstar Israel Adesanya
5
Wellington lawyer beats 6.3 million people to win Fantasy Premier League
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE
1 NEWS

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson nail dagger threes in final minutes to secure Warriors series win against Rockets
1 NEWS

Damian Lillard stars in Trail Blazers victory as Portland level NBA series against Nuggets
1 NEWS

Philadelphia 76ers level NBA play-off series, dominate Toronto Raptors
Kevin Durant.

Golden State lose superstar Kevin Durant for remainder of series against Rockets