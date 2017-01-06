Breakers set to announce new import - reports

The Breakers appear poised to announce the signing of another United States import to boost their patched-up roster.

Several European websites and pundits are reporting that point guard Kevin Dillard has left Turkish club Pinar Karsiyaka and will replace fellow-American David Stockton at the Breakers.

Kevin Dillard. Source: Getty

The Auckland club hasn't confirmed the reports.

Stockton, who is struggling with a back injury, has been solid but unspectacular since replacing another injured US point guard, Ben Woodside (foot), nearly two months ago.

Dillard, 27, had a sound US college career but wasn't picked in the 2013 NBA draft so pursued a career at various European clubs.

He would join forwards Akil Mitchell and Paul Carter as the three forwards on the Breakers' books.

Carter was signed just after Christmas as cover for Tom Abercrombie, who is currently sidelined with a hand injury, and shooting guard Corey Webster, who announced yesterday his season is over after choosing to undergo hip surgery.