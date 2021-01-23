Breakers' see-saw season continues with third defeat

The Breakers' season has taken a step backwards after a stinging loss to the Cairns Taipans in the ANBL.

Tai Webster of the Breakers during the round two NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the New Zealand Breakers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 22, 2021, in Adelaide, Australia. Source: Getty

Just 48 hours after beating the Taipans in their best display of the season so far, the Breakers were brought down to earth with an 84-69 loss in Cairns.

The defeat has them 1-3 ahead of a difficult visit to the Sydney Kings on Friday.