Breakers' Scotty Hopson nominated for MVP in NBL

New Zealand Breakers’ star forward Scotty Hopson is one of 15 players to be nominated for MVP for the 2019/2020 NBL season.

Scotty Hopson. Source: Photosport

The American import has been in fine form for the club, averaging 18.32 points, 5.79 rebounds and 4.42 assists a game.

Hopson faces stiff competition for the top prize however, with Sydney Kings veteran and current MVP, Andrew Bogut and teammate, Casper Ware also nominated.

Taipans trio Scott Machado, DJ Newbill and Cameron Oliver are also in contention, having led Cairns from last to a likely finals spot this summer.

Perth duo Bryce Cotton and Nick Kay are also on the list, with Cotton tipped as the favourite after averaging a league-high 22.4 points per game.

It would be the second time for the American point guard if he wins the award, having led the Wildcats to the championship two years ago.

Perth, currently second heading into the final two rounds of the regular season, are vying for their fourth title in five campaigns.

Brisbane forward Lamar Patterson is a chance, as are South-East Melbourne pair Mitch Creek and John Roberson.

Patterson and Roberson are currently second and third in scoring respectively, with Roberson's 5.5 assists per game second in the league.

Melbourne United centre Shawn Long, who leads the competition in rebounds, is also among the 15 players selected by a panel of nine experts.

Bogut claimed the award in his first season back in Australia last summer, when he averaged 11.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 29.7 minutes a game.

This season, the former NBA star is down in each category, averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.21 blocks in 21.7 minutes a game.

NBA draft prospects LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton missed out, however are among 12 players listed for the Rookie of the Year honour.

"This has been one of the biggest and best seasons ever in the NBL and the nominees reflect the huge depth of talent in the league," NBL boss Jeremy Loeliger said.

"Naturally there will be a number of players unlucky to miss out in what has been one of the closest and most competitive seasons in recent history.

"We've enjoyed record attendances, seen some incredible basketball and look forward to what should be an enthralling finals series."