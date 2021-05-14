Breakers return home hoping to rebuild after tough stint stuck abroad

The Breakers are finally on their way back home to New Zealand after a turbulent six months on the road bouncing from city to city around Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Kiwi NBL franchise have been shoved around a dozen different towns, cities and even more arenas, ultimately taking its toll on the team that has only managed to win nine out of 28 games this season.

"We did our best to mentally and physically prepare them for being away but as that time rolls on, you're losing, you have injuries...It's a lot of adversity to deal with," Breakers owner Matt Walsh told 1 NEWS.

The toll was clear to see after the team's latest loss two nights ago, coach Dan Shamir lamenting the inability to practise prior to the game due to being caught up in Covid testing.

The club has lost huge revenue without home ticket sales, while players have taken 50 per cent pay cuts for the past year.

Money from Sport New Zealand has helped and sponsors have stuck by them, and the team will try to rebuild with seven home games around the country over the next three weeks.

"Fans turn up to see the players, not anyone else," Walsh said.

"We're doing our best to make sure they recoup every dollar they've earned."