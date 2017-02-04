 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Basketball


Breakers resist 36ers to pinch crucial win in nail-biter to keep season alive

share

Source:

AAP

The New Zealand Breakers have kept their flickering NBL finals hopes alive with a thrilling 88-87 win over the top-of-the-table Adelaide 36ers.

The Breakers fought to come from behind to steal a brilliant 88-87 win in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

The Breakers trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter on Saturday before concocting a last-ditch miracle, transforming an 82-75 deficit into an 88-84 advantage inside three minutes with a swag of heady plays at the death.

Daniel Johnson (19 points) and Jerome Randle (16 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists) were valiant for the shell-shocked hosts, who sensationally lost coach Joey Wright in the second term when he was thrown out of the stadium.

Wright argued, correctly, that a 24-second violation should have been called against the visitors, whose clock-beating shot attempt didn't appear to touch the rim.

When Wright firmly repeated the point, he was handed a double technical foul and expelled, forcing assistant coach Kevin Brooks to take the reins.

After leading 22-16 at quarter-time, the Breakers' advantage swelled to 13 points with Kevin Dillard (20) prominent, with the Sixers still seemingly rattled following Wright's dismissal.

The 36ers regathered their composure and seized the momentum when Johnson's four-point play kickstarted a 10-1 run to reduce the difference to four points at halftime.

Adelaide maintained their stranglehold with a commanding 27-12 third term to convincingly move ahead 72-61 at the final change.

NZ looked shot when Mika Vukona became the second man turfed out of the arena after his fifth foul on Brendan Teys early in the fourth was followed by a technical foul for remonstrating.

But the Kiwis refused to surrender, clawing away at the deficit and levelling the scores when Dillard calmly nailed three free throws, then taking the lead with 51 seconds left through Alex Pledger.

Conversely, the 36ers lost their way and were unable to execute similarly at the other end late, chalking up their first home loss since November.

Related

Breakers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The underdogs resisted a late fight back from the Sevens sisters to claim a 19-12 win.

Video: Ruthless USA eliminate NZ Women from Sydney Sevens

00:41
2
The 2015 World Cup winner got some key minutes as the Hurricanes beat the Blues 38-33 in their pre-season clash.

All Blacks flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder makes return after nearly a year on the sidelines

00:30
3
The Warriors suffered an embarrassing 17-0 loss to the Eels to seal their fate on day one of the Auckland tournament.

As it happened: Warriors eliminated from Auckland Nines after back to back losses

00:29
4
The Breakers fought to come from behind to steal a brilliant 88-87 win in Adelaide.

Breakers resist 36ers to pinch crucial win in nail-biter to keep season alive

01:52
5
Thousands turned out at Eden Park where the event is secure for one more year at least.

'Every event has a shelf life' - Doubts grow over NRL Nines' Auckland futre

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ