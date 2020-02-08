TODAY |

Breakers' remarkable push for playoffs gets major boost after Bullets falter again

Source:  AAP

The Breakers have made their way into the ANBL's top four thanks to the Brisbane Bullets suffering back-to-back defeats in the penultimate round of the regular season, leaving a frantic race for the last finals berth.

Sek Henry of the Breakers takes on the defence during the NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the New Zealand Breakers. Source: Getty

Two days after going down 91-87 at home to the Breakers, the Bullets couldn't atone against the Wildcats in Perth on Sunday, bowing 85-72 to drop to fifth and trail New Zealand on differential.

Having won six straight before this week, Brisbane's offence failed to fire twice.

They were overly-reliant on a closely-marked Lamar Patterson in Perth, while Byrce Cotton sunk 25 for the Wildcats - including a perfect 14 trips to the free throw line - and Nick Kay tallied 23, along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Breakers, Bullets and Melbourne United are all a chance to snare fourth next week.

The Breakers (14-13) have the easiest fixture, at home to lowly South East Melbourne Phoenix while Brisbane (14-13) meet Cairns and Melbourne (13-13) finish with two games, against the Titans and the Phoenix.

Percentage differential will be used if teams finish tied on the ladder, a statistic which currently favours Melbourne, narrowly from New Zealand.

The top three berths are virtually cemented in place.

Second-placed Perth's win gives them a tiny chance of overhauling Sydney for the minor premiership, although they'd need the Kings to lose badly at home to last- placed Illawarra next week to have any hope.

Sydney needed overtime to see off the Phoenix 99-96 in Sunday's other game, their rhythm still off-key without injured Andrew Bogut.

Cairns ensured they'll finish in the top three with a thumping 99-80 defeat of Adelaide, delivering the final nail in the playoff hopes of the struggling 36ers.

The red-hot Taipans, on a four-game tear, could yet place second but will need to beat both Melbourne and Brisbane to have any chance.

Either way, the form of Cam Oliver suggests they will be a finals force after the American's 31 points-11 rebounds double in Adelaide.

Melbourne ensured they remain in the post-season hunt, thrashing the hapless Hawks 95-72, achieving coach Dean Vickerman's goal of a large winning margin to improve their percentage.

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Brian Lara turns back the clock with pair of monster sixes as part of quickfire Bushfire Bash innings
2
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
3
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
4
Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares
5
All Blacks need to 'have a rethink' over dual playmaker system, says Ian Foster
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Warriors acquire Andrew Wiggins from Minnesota in trade D'Angelo Russell, Thunder keep Steven Adams

Giannis, Zion enjoy amazing running battle as Bucks beat New Orleans

Corey Webster won't be cleared in time for Breakers return against Bullets
00:43

Breakers in talks to bring next US teen sensation to NZ, says owner