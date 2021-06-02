Breakers recruit another top NBA prospect with signing of French teenage star

The Breakers have secured another top NBA prospect with projected first-round pick Ousmane Dieng from France committing to the Kiwi NBL club for the 2021-2022 season.

Ousmane Dieng. Source: Supplied

The 18-year-old is currently the projected 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to ESPN, and is considered one of France’s most promising young stars as a product of the INSEP Academy – a training centre for elite athletes in Paris.

He is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in France's third division, which is the premier breeding ground for young French talent.

Dieng also represented his country at the FIBA U16 European Championships two years ago and is in France's U19 squad.

The new signing comes after the Breakers made headlines in 2019 with the recruitment of then-top prospect RJ Hampton who has since been drafted to the NBA and currently plays for the Orlando Magic.

Dieng said Hampton’s journey inspired him to make a similar move.

"The Breakers have already had great success in developing NBA level players, and I can't wait to join their programme in a move that will advance my career and prepare me for the NBA draft next year,” Dieng said.

"The NBL is one of the world's best basketball leagues, and I believe this move is the best step forward for me as I strive to become an NBA player."

Breakers CEO Matt Walsh said he is excited global talent are taking interest in developing their careers at the Kiwi club.

"It's exciting to see another one of the top prospects in the world choose the Breakers and the NBL,” Walsh said.

"Ousmane is a unique talent, and we will develop him into one of the top picks for the 2022 NBA Draft."