TODAY |

Breakers to receive the points after match against Illawarra abandoned over leaky roof

Source:  AAP

The New Zealand Breakers will receive the points from their abandoned match against Illawarra, the NBL's confirmation a welcome one ahead of their must-win clash with Brisbane on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakers were leading 65-52 during the third quarter at WIN Entertainment Centre when the match was called off due to rain leaking into the building. Source: SKY

The Breakers had been leading Sunday's match 65-52 in the third quarter when it was cut short due to a leaking roof at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger confirmed on Monday that the provisional decision to award the Breakers the win remained "the fairest outcome", given the rules state over half of a game must be complete to declare a result.

"As we said following the game, these were highly unusual circumstances and we had no choice but to call the game off to protect the safety of the players because of the leaking roof," he said.

"Having reviewed submissions from both clubs, we believe it would be both inequitable and impractical for us to replay the game or complete the time remaining."

Both clubs can appeal the decision within 24 hours but the Breakers will be happy to switch their focus to the Bullets, who can confirm a finals spot at their expense with a win in Brisbane on Friday.

Sydney (18-8), Perth (17-9) and Cairns (15-10) are already locked in for post- season action, while the Bullets (14-11) are one win ahead of the Breakers (13-13) with one game in hand.

A win on their home court would be a seventh-straight for Andrej Lemanis's side, which has burst into title contention behind import Lamar Patterson and emerging forward Will Magnay.

Basketball
Breakers
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
San Francisco coach chokes again in another sensational Super Bowl collapse
2
Novak Djokovic angrily rants at umpire, tells crowd to 'f*** up' during testy Aussie Open triumph
3
Warriors reportedly set to sign Tongan enforcer Ben Murdoch-Masila
4
Stolen Kobe Bryant jersey returned to his high school after almost three years in China
5
Kansas City Chiefs stage sensational comeback against San Francisco to win Super Bowl 54
MORE FROM
Basketball
MORE

Breakers star RJ Hampton reveals Kobe Bryant-inspired tattoo

Kobe Bryant to be honoured in revamped All Stars game
02:10

US network suspends journo who reported all four of Kobe Bryant's kids were in fatal helicopter crash
02:10

'Beautiful blessings taken too soon' - Kobe Bryant's widow speaks after husband, daughter's deaths