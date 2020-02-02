Breakers to receive the points after match against Illawarra abandoned over leaky roof

The New Zealand Breakers will receive the points from their abandoned match against Illawarra, the NBL's confirmation a welcome one ahead of their must-win clash with Brisbane on Friday.

The Breakers had been leading Sunday's match 65-52 in the third quarter when it was cut short due to a leaking roof at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger confirmed on Monday that the provisional decision to award the Breakers the win remained "the fairest outcome", given the rules state over half of a game must be complete to declare a result.

"As we said following the game, these were highly unusual circumstances and we had no choice but to call the game off to protect the safety of the players because of the leaking roof," he said.

"Having reviewed submissions from both clubs, we believe it would be both inequitable and impractical for us to replay the game or complete the time remaining."

Both clubs can appeal the decision within 24 hours but the Breakers will be happy to switch their focus to the Bullets, who can confirm a finals spot at their expense with a win in Brisbane on Friday.

Sydney (18-8), Perth (17-9) and Cairns (15-10) are already locked in for post- season action, while the Bullets (14-11) are one win ahead of the Breakers (13-13) with one game in hand.